Gozio Health Achieves Strongest Quarter Ever in Overall Growth

Rapid adoption of company’s digital health platform has been fueled by industry consolidation and demand for optimal patient mobile experiences

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gozio Health, an open, industry-leading, location-aware digital health platform, today announced record growth in the first half of 2024. The company welcomed health system partners including UW Health, Emory Healthcare and OSF Healthcare in the first quarter alone amid growing demand for mobile engagement solutions that improve patient experience.





Following a pivotal year of healthcare mergers and acquisitions, health system executives are prioritizing strategies that improve patient access, such as wayfinding, scheduling and registration. Consumer expectations for healthcare mobile experiences are high, according to a 2024 Gozio-commissioned patient survey, with 89% of respondents saying they want to manage their healthcare through a single platform. However, most patients have to access multiple platforms to manage their healthcare, which results in a frustrating experience.

Melissa Shipp, vice president of digital experience, OSF Healthcare, said, “We knew that our mobile digital front door strategy was lacking. While OSF had a solid digital front door strategy via our website, with a great team supporting it, we wanted to do more to meet patients where they are across multiple channels. Our partnership with Gozio has been fantastic, from sales to full implementation. We’re just at the beginning of our journey and are excited to see what’s next.”

New clients are choosing the Gozio platform due to its proven consumer adoption rate at other health systems and the ease of standing up a customized mobile app quickly. Gozio’s existing marketplace and extensible platform allow healthcare organizations to bring all their patient-facing digital elements into a single mobile app. This is critical in addressing the challenges of health systems having too many patient engagement tools across too many platforms.

In 2023, Gozio launched its vendor marketplace of hand-picked vendors that specialize in solving some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges—patient communication, AI, scheduling, and more. The mobile ecosystem helps Gozio’s clients move quickly to address current industry priorities, build stakeholder loyalty and drive bottom-line ROI.

Access to these marketplace partners has helped Gozio clients continue to support their goals as they grow. UNC Health, for example, has worked to leverage Gozio and Artera to create a more streamlined experience for appointment reminders that increased their app downloads by 400%. They have also been able to easily add new facilities and services to their app. In 2023, UNC had an average of nearly 10,000 new installs and 185,000 sessions per month.

“What started as the launch of our mobile app in 2019—including wayfinding, MyChart access, physician directories, urgent care wait times and appointment scheduling—has evolved into a robust mobile strategy that now includes functionality for staff experiences, all within a single mobile platform,” said Dan Dodson, system director, digital health and innovation for UNC Health. “We have found a true partner in the Gozio team. They listen to our needs and innovate with us to deliver the mobile healthcare experiences consumers have come to expect.”

“The first quarter of 2024 was Gozio’s best quarter to date. We are experiencing a wave of pent-up demand for optimal mobile offerings from health systems that were hesitant to invest in the financial climate of 2023,” said Joshua Titus, founder and CEO of Gozio Health. “We have the best team of innovators in the business and are delighted to partner with these leading health systems who have placed their trust in us.”

Gozio Health partners with health systems to increase consumer engagement using a proven mobile platform and strategy. The entire healthcare journey–both in-person and digital–is improved by giving systems the flexibility to consolidate all their patient-facing digital solutions into one premium native mobile experience accessible by anyone, anywhere. Combined with Gozio’s patented indoor positioning technology, the platform empowers consumers to confidently navigate their healthcare journey and enables health systems to more effectively achieve their business goals. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report found 100% satisfaction. For more information, watch this video or visit www.goziohealth.com.

