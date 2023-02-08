Govini Unveils Commercial Data Platform Ark.ai for National Security

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Govini unveiled Ark.ai, its flagship Commercial Data platform for national security.

Ark.ai leverages artificial intelligence to bridge the divide between innovative American enterprise and national security, delivering unique, tailored decision-critical indicators and analytics. With the Ark, government entities solve challenges pertaining to Acquisition, Foreign Influence & Adversarial Capital, Nuclear Modernization, Procurement, Science & Technology and Supply Chain.

“ For three decades, commerce flourished with globalization even while being detached from defense. Today, instead of free enterprise being at the core of America’s military competitive edge, U.S. National Security is largely siloed from the world’s biggest economy and its most advanced technologies. America needs to build a strong bridge to the commercial innovation sector if it has any hope of keeping its future combat edge,” said Govini Chairman and former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, Bob Work.

Commercial Data is increasingly essential for leaders who require a full picture of the decision landscape. The Commercial Data ecosystem far exceeds that of the classified information ecosystem and is being used to augment—and in some cases, replace—traditional national security data sources with unprecedented visibility into global companies, capabilities and capital.

“ The Department of Defense is a true global enterprise. Accordingly, it requires data that conveys a global view, and that visibility is no longer provided by national security intelligence sources alone. Whether you are tracking adversarial capital in American markets or Russian troops in Ukraine, defense leaders are witnessing Commercial Data outpace government sources of information in scale and applicability,” said Tara Murphy Dougherty, Govini CEO.

“ The emergence of Commercial Data as essential to national security operations is a recent example of a longstanding truth—that American ingenuity and economic prowess has played a tremendous role in U.S. global power,” said Murphy Dougherty. “ Data that leverages the power of free-enterprise activities in American commerce and turns that into military hard power is precisely what the United States needs to do to effectively compete with China. Ark.ai makes this possible.”

Govini recently hosted its first annual Commercial Data Summit, which took place last month in Washington, D.C. The event gathered hundreds of national security and private industry leaders to discuss the importance of Commercial Data to current national security priorities and the continued techno-military competition the United States faces against China.

About Govini

Govini is the leading Commercial Data company in the Defense Technology space.

Built by Govini, Ark.ai is used at scale across the National Security sector of the U.S. federal government. This platform enables government analysts, program managers, and decision makers to gain unprecedented visibility into the Companies, Capabilities, and Capital in National Security to solve challenges pertaining to Acquisition, Foreign Influence & Adversarial Capital, Nuclear Modernization, Procurement, Science & Technology, and Supply Chain.

