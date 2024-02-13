GovExec Selects MITRE’s Yosry Barsoum as a 2024 Federal 100 Honoree

Barsoum recognized for vision, expertise, and leadership in enhancing our nation’s resilience

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GovExec named Yosry Barsoum, MITRE vice president, a 2024 Federal 100 award winner. The Federal 100 awards recognize leaders from private industry, academia, and government who show how government can better leverage technology to serve its citizens. Under Barsoum’s leadership, his team elevates mission impact for the federal government by working on the toughest challenges across the homeland security and cybersecurity enterprise.





Barsoum leads two MITRE-operated federally funded R&D centers (FFRDC): the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute™ (HSSEDI) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the National Cybersecurity FFRDC for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In 2023, Barsoum’s team notably enhanced our nation’s resilience by advancing verifiable elections, accelerating criminal investigations with analytics, and releasing new cyber tools into the public domain.

“Yosry is a leader adept at fostering collaboration and orchestrating a comprehensive approach to homeland security,” said Beth Meinert, senior vice president, MITRE. “His expertise in driving a whole-of-nation strategy, coupled with systems thinking, has significantly contributed to collaborative initiatives with various U.S. government agencies. I extend MITRE’s heartfelt congratulations to Yosry for his outstanding contributions and express gratitude for his vision and leadership.”

Barsoum was the driving force in a collaborative effort with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). In 2023, Barsoum’s team and CISA released two tools into the public domain—Decider and MITRE Caldera™ for OT. Decider maps adversary behavior to MITRE ATT&CK®, and MITRE Caldera for OT, an extension to the open-source MITRE Caldera platform, automates adversary emulation for operational technology threats.

Transitioning MITRE-developed capabilities to CISA accelerates improvements for both CISA and its stakeholders, surpassing the progress achievable by building from scratch. Releasing these cybersecurity tools into the public domain for both government and private industry use fosters collaborative innovation and knowledge sharing, empowering technology operators to collectively strengthen digital defenses and stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.

GovExec will honor the Federal 100 award winners at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2024.

ABOUT MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, MITRE works across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

Contacts

Sarah Lytle, media@mitre.org