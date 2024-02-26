Governor JB Pritzker Announces Historic $500 Million Investment Aligning with the CHIPS and Science Act

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovate Illinois Chair and Governor JB Pritzker announced a groundbreaking proposal to allocate $500 million towards the advancement of beyond silicon quantum technology in the state. This substantial investment, part of the state’s latest budget proposal, is poised to position Illinois as a national leader in advancement of the semiconductor industry, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. The proposal includes developing a state-of-the-art campus with a cryogenic facility essential for research and development in next-generation microelectronics and quantum technologies. The creation of this facility and an accompanying quantum campus, receiving $300 million of the total investment, underscores the state’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge R&D, including designing, testing, and packaging at the intersection of the semiconductor industry and quantum information technology.





“We were already solidifying our position as a top hub for quantum development, we’re ready to leap ahead. Ensuring we make timely, strategic investments and demonstrate unwavering commitment builds confidence among private industry and the federal government,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

The investment is part of a broader strategic move to leverage billions in federal funding available for technology sectors, reinforcing Illinois’ role as a leader in the national and global technological race and aligns with Illinois’ efforts to secure the headquarters of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) under the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Innovate Illinois is at the core of Governor Pritzker’s vision to align the state of Illinois investments with an unmatched network of public-private partnerships to secure CHIPS and Science act funding and build a brighter future for our nation,” said Chancellor Robert J. Jones, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Co-Vice-Chair of Innovate Illinois. “Illinois has absolutely incredible assets and expertise to advance research and innovation in areas that are critical to our collective prosperity, like the bio-economy, microelectronics, quantum industries, sustainable technologies, manufacturing, and diverse workforce development.”

The state’s history of attracting federal grants and private investments, notably in quantum technology, further cements its position as a leader in quantum technology. The Bloch, a proposal aimed at developing future quantum information science and engineering (QISE) industry was named an EDA Regional Technology and Innovation Hub in August, one of two for the state. By 2035, the project is expected to generate an estimated $8.7 billion and create up to 8,000 high paying jobs in the area.

Illinois’ quantum ecosystem, supported by Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, provides a well-established foundation for this ambitious project. The national labs are a part of the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the largest university-led quantum initiative in the country, anchored by the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and Northwestern University.

This historic investment is anticipated to fuel innovation, generate employment opportunities, and bolster economic resilience across Illinois and the nation, signifying a major leap forward for the technological sector and securing a prosperous future for Illinois and beyond.

About Innovate Illinois

Innovate Illinois is a public-private coalition that was formed to drive the coordinated and robust effort in securing unprecedented levels of federal funding made available by landmark legislation including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Securing more federal funding for key technologies will propel the state to attract more companies and investors to grow Illinois’ vibrant tech ecosystem.

Supporting Quotes:

Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and Vice President, IBM Quantum: “Illinois’ capital investments signify a long-term strategy that will unlock new technological frontiers. This can further our relationships with UIUC, the Chicago Quantum Exchange, and the University of Chicago and marks a significant step towards building a robust talent pool for the future of computing and quantum sciences. Together, we aim to empower the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers to propel the industry forward.”

Paul Alivisatos, President, University of Chicago: “The University of Chicago is deeply committed to research in quantum science and technology research and we are enthusiastic about our partnerships with the remarkable research universities and national laboratories as we form the world’s premiere quantum technology community. Governor Pritzker has been fostering the innovation environment in Illinois and this announcement will uplift these efforts. The advancement of quantum technologies with these extraordinary investments will lead to equally extraordinary advances for the state and for the nation as a whole.”

Derek Douglas, President of Civic Committee: “The state’s game-changing investments position our region to lead in quantum and advanced computing. In partnership with so many others, Illinois will also attract federal investments and drive inclusive economic growth in the all-important tech sector.” The Chicago tech industry has an economic impact of $51.2 billion with more than 150,000 people working in tech roles.

Brad Henderson, CEO of P33: “Governor Pritzker’s pivotal announcement signals another significant step forward for Illinois in leading the nation in the advancement of beyond silicon quantum technology. Illinois as a leading hub for quantum technology, semiconductor innovation, and artificial intelligence, propelling us towards progress, driving economic growth, and ensuring a prosperous future for all.”

Mark Denzler, President & CEO, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association: “Illinois is at the forefront of this game-changing technology and is uniquely positioned to grow and expand our quantum footprint. Our innovative manufacturers, world-renowned universities, and national laboratories create an ecosystem with boundless opportunities ready to be unleashed. It will help redefine manufacturing and lead to new discoveries and breakthrough developments that will make the world a better place to live. We’re heartened by the Governor’s leadership in this area, and strongly support his $500 million investment to ensure Illinois remains at the forefront by establishing a quantum campus and developing a cryogenics laboratory.”

Z Scott, President of Chicago State University: “Chicago State University is a national leader in equity in STEM, sitting in the top 3% nationwide for graduating Black students with baccalaureate degrees in physics and the state’s convener for the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation in STEM. CSU is poised to dramatically expand our quantum workforce pathway programming that starts pre-college and continues into National Science Foundation-funded research in the areas of semiconductors, microelectronics, and quantum sensing binding with nanoscale biomolecules. We are committed to ensuring the talents of all Illinoisians, including Black and Latinx communities, are fully represented in the quantum ecosystem.”

Jack Lavin, President & CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce: “Illinois has a proud history of success with forward-thinking economic ventures like 1871 and the Discovery Partners Institute, as well as a number of public-private partnerships designed to spur economic development and innovation. Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s leadership, investments in quantum development will be no different. Between Illinois’ already-robust tech ecosystem and the governor’s $500 million investment that will allow for potential future federal funding opportunities and support development of a state-of-the-art campus and related equipment, Illinois is well-positioned to become a global leader in what will be one of the most consequential technological developments of the 21st century.”

Kenneth T. Christensen, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Illinois Tech: “Illinois Tech’s National Institute for Advanced Manufacturing and the state’s ambitious investment in quantum computing are testament to our shared vision for a future powered by innovation and advanced skills. These initiatives are not just about technological advancement; they are about building a sustainable, skilled workforce capable of leading the next wave of American manufacturing and quantum research and development.”

Josh Richman, SVP of Corporate Development at PsiQuantum: “Governor Pritzker’s leadership in quantum is being noticed by the entire industry. In Illinois, there’s now a tremendous opportunity to leverage this state funding with additional federal and private funding to continue to grow the quantum community, creating the types of public-private-partnerships that we need to scale the quantum computing industry.”

