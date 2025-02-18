GoTo Introduces First-to-Market AI-Powered Insights and Issue Resolution for LogMeIn Resolve, Mitigating IT Workloads and Eliminating Manual Processes for SMBs & MSPs

New AI capabilities transform IT management by turning reactive support into automated, action-oriented workflows

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, today announced three powerful new AI features for LogMeIn Resolve designed to revolutionize IT management for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The new features – Virtual Technician, Command Center, and Dynamic Insights – introduce first-of-its-kind functionality to streamline workflows, resolve issues faster, and eliminate inefficiencies. LogMeIn Resolve’s new capabilities empower IT teams to shift from reactive, overburdened support to proactive, strategic endpoint management, accomplishing more without needing to hire additional agents to handle increased volume and complexity of demands.

"As a small team of agents, the Virtual Technician streamlines repetitive tasks within our company by generating step-by-step guides toward a defined goal, and as experienced technicians, we can review its process, ensuring accuracy while allowing it to execute its predefined steps without deviation,” said David Myers, IT Support Manager at Trycare Dental. “It will be a massive improvement to our already amazing end user support without using IT resources on menial tasks."

Safely and Efficiently Automate Workflows with Full Transparency

Virtual Technician takes the hassle out of repetitive IT tasks such as software configuration and VPN troubleshooting. Agents can use simple, natural language prompts to generate guided, step-by-step workflows that are simple to review, approve, and execute. Moreover, Virtual Technician learns from prior support operations to automatically turn reactive responses into proactive automations. Teams can generate workflows during live remote support sessions or as part of everyday maintenance, transforming manual processes and internal documentation into reusable, standardized automations – all without needing advanced scripting expertise. This automation saves time, ensures consistency, and reduces the chances of human error.

Faster, Easier Insights in a Centralized Hub

Command Center provides a smart dashboard that tackles information overload for IT teams. It cuts through the noise of multiple device alerts, OS update backlogs, and more to pinpoint the most urgent issues and offer actionable, tailored solutions. This reduces the reliance on manual triage processes and ensures teams quickly address problems before they escalate.

Eliminate Guesswork with Real-Time Data

With Dynamic Insights, IT teams have real-time, actionable data at their fingertips. Using natural language queries, agents can quickly identify issues, assess impact and scope, and coordinate resolutions. Dynamic Insights simplifies problem-solving by providing a clear understanding of what’s happening within the IT environment, enabling teams to address potential issues proactively and maintain optimized system performance.

“We are continuously innovating with AI, and LogMeIn Resolve is at the forefront of that innovation for IT and unified endpoint management,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT at GoTo. “IT professionals are faced with an uphill battle juggling increasingly onerous day-to-day tasks, unexpected fire drills, and growing security scrutiny without the budgets to add resources. Resolve’s AI-driven capabilities directly address these pressures. These new features capitalize on the breadth of functionality in Resolve to give SMBs and MSPs the tools they need to make better decisions, gain insights faster, predict potential issues, and ensure more efficient use of their existing resources. It provides the effect of adding a whole new team without the associated costs.”

The latest updates build on LogMeIn Resolve’s practical AI capabilities introduced in the last year, including the GoPilot AI smart assistant, AI-enhanced Knowledge Base and Helpdesk, and Helpline end-user self-service tool. To learn more about the latest AI features for Resolve, visit: https://www.logmein.com/blog/transforming-endpoint-management

