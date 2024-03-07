GoTo Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Exchange Offer for 5.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027

Following the completed transaction, the Company is well positioned to execute on its growth plans

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoTo Group, Inc. (“GoTo” or the “Company”), the leading brand in making IT management, support, and business communications easy, today announced that it has closed its previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its outstanding 5.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Existing Notes”) for new 5.50% First Lien First Out Senior Secured Notes due 2028 and new 5.50% First Lien Second Out Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (collectively, the “New Notes”). The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 5, 2024 (the “Expiration Time”).





As of the Expiration Time, $410,475,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes has been tendered in the Exchange Offer, which represents approximately 99.54% of the Existing Notes. No additional Existing Notes were tendered after the early tender date on February 16, 2024. For additional details on the Exchange Offer, including the consideration received by participating holders, please refer to the Company’s press release issued on February 20, 2024.

The expiration of the Exchange Offer marks the successful completion of a series of transactions previously announced by the Company. As a result of the transactions, 100% of the Company’s existing term loan lenders participated in the debt exchange and 100% of the revolving lenders agreed to extend the maturity on the $250 million revolving credit facility for over two years, further strengthening the Company’s liquidity position. Additionally, combined with the private exchange offer that closed on February 5, 2024, 99.80% of holders of Existing Notes tendered their notes for New Notes.

