GoSaaS Further Expands Into Oracle Cloud Applications to Include Full ERP Services

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoSaaS, a leader in Cloud-driven digital solutions, is announcing its expansion of services across the Oracle Cloud Applications landscape. GoSaaS is a global company with over 250 employees, 5 delivery centers, and over 200 Cloud certifications. Building on a long history of client success, we now bring Industry, Process and Oracle Cloud expertise in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning/Financials (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Resources (HCM), Customer Experience (CX) as well as supporting technologies like Generative AI (GenAI) and Analytics. We continue to expand and enhance our expertise within and across the platform and technologies to enable a unified Digital Thread. This expansion represents a key opportunity for our clients, allowing them to take advantage of the GoSaaS strengths across their entire application landscape.









As GoSaaS moves forward into 2024 and beyond, extending the expertise across the entire Digital Thread of the business, leveraging our proven client success model into the full Oracle Cloud: ERP, SCM, HCM, and CX.

Why do clients Master their Digital Thread with GoSaaS?

Proven Track Record of Enabling Business Success for Our Clients

GoSaaS has a proven history of success, with a strong portfolio of referenceable live clients and success stories. Clients who have asked us to expand our role in the cloud to help them unify their Digital Thread. “We trust GoSaaS based on our previous success and now leverage their expertise to manage all our Oracle Cloud Applications SCM/ERP/HCM/CX.” – Michael Molea Dir. of IT @Nissha Medical

Our client-first approach focuses on Management Consulting, Implementation Methodology, Application Managed Services and Organizational Change Management to help them transition faster to Oracle Cloud.

Industry Experts to Enable our Clients

GoSaaS hired 40 people and attained 100 certifications in 2024, to fuel our expansion into ERP, SCM, CX, and HCM to create true linkage in their Digital Thread. Expansion continues with key personnel to ensure our clients’ success.

Continuous Improvement and Innovation

GoSaaS aligns with Oracle’s continuous improvement model, focusing on client success through ongoing adoption initiatives. As Oracle continues to expand the use of GenAI in their cloud platform, GoSaaS helps clients adopt these innovations to drive increased value. GoSaaS thrives by aligning clients’ evolving needs, fostering continuous improvement, and facilitating growth.

Adapted Our Approach to Serve Your Needs

“Our expanded Oracle Cloud capabilities are a game-changer for GoSaaS and our clients,” said Hassan Ramay, CEO of GoSaaS. “It enables us to offer a more comprehensive suite of services and solutions, empowering our clients to leverage the full potential of Oracle’s cloud platform to achieve their strategic business objectives.”

About GoSaaS

GoSaaS helps clients transform their business with the Oracle Cloud. Our focus is on companies in the high-tech manufacturing, semiconductor, life sciences and CPG industries, including many Fortune 100 companies, helping them build and enhance their Digital Thread. As a leading Oracle partner, GoSaaS specializes in Cloud Implementations and Migrations, Management Consulting, Application Managed Services, Organizational Change Management, and Integration Services to enable the Digital Thread.



