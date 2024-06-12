Gorilla Raises €23M to Help Energy Companies Navigate the Energy Transition

The shift to renewable energy sources, with intermittent and weather-dependent generation, results in higher energy grid volatility. Gorilla equips energy providers with real-time data and intelligence on pricing, forecasting, and portfolio analysis.

Built in Belgium, the company’s solution has already been adopted by utility companies in the UK, Germany, Australia, and the U.S., with some of them slashing quote times from multiple days to three minutes.

Gorilla has tripled its revenue since its previous fundraise in 2022. The Series B funding, led by Headline, will be used to further expand in the U.S. and Germany and to equip energy providers with AI-powered operational efficiencies.

ANTWERP, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gorilla, a technology company that enables energy retailers to gather and process vast amounts of critical data, announces the close of its €23M Series B round.









In recent years, the energy sector has faced an exponential increase in data processing needs. This is due to the proliferation of smart meters, market regulations, and increasingly complex energy value chains, as well as the inherent volatility of renewable energy sources that are weather-dependent and spread far beyond the walls of the traditional electricity plant.

Outdated IT solutions and a fragmented understanding of the data have contributed to painful energy price increases unrelated to fuel costs, and led many energy providers to wrongly price their products and services, further damaging their margins.

Gorilla’s solutions help utility companies maximize efficiency, better understand energy portfolios that increasingly are influenced by distributed energy resources like solar panels, wind turbines, and battery storage, ensure operational stability, and provide bespoke pricing strategies based on individual usage patterns.

Gorilla’s cloud-based data processing platform can handle enormous amounts of energy data, enabling energy companies to achieve significant improvements in efficiency and performance compared to the current generation of on-premise solutions and overreliance on spreadsheets.

With solutions for pricing, forecasting, and portfolio analysis, Gorilla clears the path for energy companies to accelerate their net-zero transformations, react to market volatility, and adapt to regulatory changes, all while more quickly calculating residential prices and launching new B2B products.

The company’s customers include known energy retailers in the United Kingdom, Germany, United States, and Australia such as Centrica Business Solutions (formerly British Gas), ScottishPower, Shell Energy, Gas South, SouthStar, Synergy, Drax, and ENGIE. Thanks to Gorilla, Centrica managed to reduce complex quotes generation for its business customers from multiple days to under 3 minutes.

“No one knows what the energy sector will look like 10 years from now. But in the path towards it, innovation is key. This investment into Gorilla will help energy retailers across the globe become more agile in their commercial offering while pushing or getting pushed towards net zero,” stated Ruben Van den Bossche, Co-founder and CEO of Gorilla.

“This funding supports our expansion into major markets like the U.S. and Germany, where the energy landscape is rapidly evolving and seeing increasing demand for data-driven solutions. Take Texas, for example—electricity prices in Houston have risen by nearly 16% over the past year, with Texans paying twice as much for electricity compared to pre-pandemic prices. Since 2022, prices have remained volatile despite the low cost of the natural gas that powers much of the grid, meaning consumers have continued to experience instability in delivered prices for residences.”

Today’s investment round is led by global venture capital firm Headline, with support from existing investors Beringea and the Flemish investment company PMV, Gorilla will use this funding to further its expansion into the United States and German markets.

“The transition to renewable energy sources, with intermittent and weather-dependent generation, results in higher grid volatility. The timing of energy consumption is crucial. Gorilla helps energy providers navigate this increased complexity. They are delivering the missing piece needed to better synchronize supply and demand. With Europe at the forefront of renewable energy generation, Headline believes that globally leading software solutions for the energy market will emerge from this region, and Gorilla is a prime example,” says Jonathan Becker, General Partner at Headline.

Piotr Bukanski, Investment Manager at Beringea, commented: “Gorilla is perfectly positioned to address energy retailers’ growing pain points, directly supporting them in the energy transition, and it is quickly becoming an industry standard. The growth that the team has delivered since Beringea’s initial investment has been exceptional. We are, therefore, excited to participate in this round and strengthen our support for the company in its next phase of growth.”

Roald Borré, Group Manager Equity Investments at PMV, stated: “Convinced of the added value of Gorilla technology and the growing importance of data analytics in the utilities sector, PMV was one of its early investors. We believe very strongly in Gorilla’s international potential and therefore welcome this Series B round that should enable Gorilla to accelerate the roll-out of their technology and become an international leader.”

With existing offices in Austin, Antwerp, London, and Melbourne, Gorilla’s further expansion across the U.S. and Europe will work to increase its impact on the energy industry across the globe.

About Gorilla

Gorilla is a software scale-up shaping the future of energy retail. With a cloud-based engine and intuitive modeling software, Gorilla automates the process of data collection, transformation, processing, and analysis. Its software platform is class-leading, tailors effortlessly to energy retailers’ needs, and helps them to deliver new offerings to their customers.

About Headline

Headline is a VC firm actively on the ground in 7 cities around the world. We invest across geos, leading rounds at every stage. Our Early Stage Funds are based in the US, Europe, Asia, and Brazil, and invest locally. Our Growth Funds invest globally from Series B and beyond. Former and current Headliners include Mistral AI, Sonos, Raisin, Pismo, Fetch, Segment, Staffbase, Scopely and Bumble.

About PMV

As an investment company, PMV is building a sustainable Flemish economy, the engine of our prosperity and well-being. We are the partner of ambitious companies and projects, committed to social impact and financial return. PMV finances promising companies from the very start, through to growth and internationalisation. PMV offers tailor-made financial solutions to all entrepreneurs with a good business plan and a strong management team. It does so with capital, loans and guarantees. It also realises, with and for the government, and other partners, projects that are important for prosperity and well-being in Flanders. PMV has a portfolio with 1.8 billion euros under management.

About Beringea

Beringea is a transatlantic venture capital investor with more than $900m under management. It seeks to create lasting success for rapidly scaling entrepreneurial companies, with a portfolio of more than 60 high-growth companies across the UK, North America, and Europe.

With 30+ employees across offices in the US and UK, we provide patient and intelligent capital and a global footprint to back founders throughout their journey, helping them overcome barriers to scale and build international success stories.

