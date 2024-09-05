GoPro Announces HERO13 Black and HERO Camera and Accessories; More Info at B&H

GoPro Releases the new GoPro HERO13 Black and tiny HERO 4K action cameras with a new Creator kit and companion accessories.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to introduce the new GoPro HERO13 Black, a pro-class 5.3K60 action camera that accepts interchangeable HB-series lenses. With an even higher-capacity Enduro Plus battery and additional accessory options, it will become essential to your action setup. For content creators who need a little more, the HERO13 Black Creator Edition kit adds mic and lighting options. And to complete the set, they’ve also released the HERO, a super-tiny 4K action camera that comes in a rugged form that you can use anywhere.

GoPro Hero 13



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1846709-REG/gopro_chdhx_131_th_hero13_black.html

GoPro Hero Compact Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1845689-REG/gopro_chdhf_131_af_hero.html

New Models



The HERO13 Black captures up to 5.3K60 video and can utilize HB-series digital lenses to frame your shots extremely close for POV, as well as utilize optional filters such as neutral density and anamorphic. Features include large dual touchscreens, HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization, HDR support, horizon lock/leveling, 8x slo-mo, app control, live streaming capabilities, and more. It comes in a standard camera package that includes a battery, an adhesive mount, a mounting buckle, and a USB-C cable.

The HERO13 Black Creator Edition is a full-featured kit that includes the HERO13 Black camera and adds numerous accessories such as a magnetic latch mount for fast mounting, over 5 hours of battery life at 4K with the included Volta grip, and it also includes the Media Mod and Light Mod. The Media Mod allows you to record stereo and raw audio, provides a directional microphone, supports wireless Bluetooth audio, and it has a 3.5mm mic port. The Light Mod features a 200-lumen light as well as a diffuser to enhance your scene.

Finally, the new tiny HERO 4K mini camera is 35% smaller than the HERO12, weighs only 3 oz, and features a rugged design that can withstand the toughest environments. Like its many 4K siblings, the HERO is waterproof down to 16’, features HyperSmooth stabilization, captures up to 4K30 video, 2.7K60 slow-motion capture, and 12MP photos. It has a one-hour runtime, a rear touchscreen, wireless cloud connectivity, and full access to your videos via the GoPro Quik app.

Power Options



The newest 1900mAh Enduro battery can power the HERO13 Black for more than 3 hours when shooting HD 1080p video and up to 1.5 hours when capturing up to 5.3K30 video. The new Contacto Power Door accessory is available to power the camera via USB-C during operation, without the need for a battery so you can utilize a power bank or USB power adapter for long shoots. Using the Volta grip with the Creator Edition expands your camera’s runtime while it adds a handgrip as well as a built-in tripod.

Numerous Accessories



Additional accessories released along with the HERO13 include an Enduro dual battery charger with two batteries kit, Macro and Ultrawide Lens Mods, Magnetic Ball Mount and Latch Mounts, and an ND Filter Kit. Also released is a Waterproof Shutter Remote to remotely control your camera via Bluetooth, and it is compatible with the new HERO13 and HERO, as well as the HERO12, HERO11, and HERO11 Black Mini. The HERO can also add a custom Floaty to keep it afloat and a lightweight, shock-absorbing Protective Sleeve to protect it from scratches.

