Google Joins Data on Kubernetes Community

Creator of Kubernetes, Google, joins as a Gold Sponsor

OREGON CITY, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASF–The Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC) today announced Google has joined DoKC as a Gold sponsor. DoKC is an openly governed group of practitioners collaborating to accelerate the use of Kubernetes for data. The community is funded by sponsors who believe the industry needs a place to collaborate to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes.





“Customers are increasingly running critical data-based apps on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). This can be seen by the number of Kubernetes clusters running stateful applications on GKE growing exponentially since 2019, doubling every year on average,” said Akshay Ram, Senior Product Manager, Google Cloud.

“By running on GKE, customers benefit from built-in orchestration such as backups, blue-green deployments, and extensive storage selection,” continued Ram. “With DoKC, we want to work with the community to help customers modernize stateful applications on Kubernetes.”

The Data on Kubernetes 2022 Report found that 83 percent of the executives and technology leaders surveyed attribute over 10 percent of their revenue to running data on Kubernetes. In addition, one-third of organizations saw their productivity increase twofold. Regardless of the tech maturity of an organization, respondents experienced high satisfaction running DoK workloads. The DoK community’s steady growth further underscores that running data on Kubernetes is a key health indicator of businesses.

Google originally created and open-sourced Kubernetes in 2014. Today, Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. Google Cloud delivers enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology with a conscious eye toward environmental impact. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories leverage Google Cloud to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

“Google has been an active participant in the Data on Kubernetes Community, and we are excited they are increasing their commitment. We recently introduced Special Interest Groups to facilitate collaboration on topics such as Kubernetes operators and look forward to Google bringing their perspective and leadership. DoKC is increasingly becoming the glue between disparate communities, and, as founders of Kubernetes, Google will be an accelerant for those discussions. We look forward to collaborating with Google to advance the DoK journey for all end users,” said Melissa Logan, DoKC director.

Today, DoKC hosts more than 19,000 members across its channels. DoKC has held over 150 live streams ranging from how Adobe operates stateful applications on Kubernetes across multiple data centers and regions to practical topics such as deploying production-ready PostgreSQL to Kubernetes.

For more information on how to join DoKC, please see https://dok.community/join/.

Additional Resources

About Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC)

Kubernetes was initially designed to run stateless workloads. However, today it is increasingly being used to run databases and other stateful workloads. The Data on Kubernetes Community was founded in June 2020 to bring practitioners together to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes. An openly governed community hosted by Constantia.io, DoKC exists to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data. Read more at https://dok.community/.

Contacts

press@dok.community