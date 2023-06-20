Google and Amazon Release Tablets Supporting USI 2.0 Stylus

Newest Tablets Among Growing List of Devices Using USI Standard for Stylus Interoperability

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) Promoter member Google, as well as Amazon, have released tablets including support for a USI 2.0 stylus. Google’s Pixel Tablet and Amazon’s Fire 11 tablet include the USI specification, the only open standard, active stylus solution allowing a single stylus to be used on multiple touch-enabled devices.

The new Google Pixel Tablet features the best of Google’s AI with Tensor G2, as well as features like video calling and photo editing. It also comes with a Charging Speaker Dock, enabling the best features of a smart display when your tablet is locked and docked in Hub Mode. The Amazon Fire 11 tablet features a built-in USI-supported stylus, vivid displays, and a high-performing processor. It also doubles as a home assistant with its Show Mode.

“The newest tablet support for USI from Amazon and Google is another milestone for the standard, as we continue to grow into new devices and operating systems,” said Alexander Erdman, president of USI. “We are very excited to see the adoption of the USI specification in devices running Android, as we continue to drive for a single industry standard for an active stylus.”

The USI 2.0 industry specification allows for a stylus to be used across a wide range of touch-enabled devices, including phones, tablets, and computing and entertainment platforms, that also use the specification. The specification provides customers with a consistent, customizable, and interoperable stylus that will work across many systems.

Companies currently using USI industry specifications in their products include Acer, Amazon, ASUS, Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd., Cirel Systems, Dell, Elan Microelectronics Corporation, Emright Technology Co., Ltd., Google, Hanvon Technology Co., Ltd., HiDeep, Inc., HP, Inc., Lenovo, MAXEYE, NEC, Novatek Microelectronics Co., Parade Technologies, Samsung, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen OCM Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Top Group Technology Co., Ltd., Silicon Integrated Systems Co., Sunrex Technology Corporation, Sunwoda Electronic Company, Ltd., Wacom Co., Ltd., and Waltop International Corporation.

About Universal Stylus Initiative

USI is a global, not-for-profit technology trade association whose mission is to define industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices. The USI specification provides for a stylus capable of communicating with different touch sensors and touch controller integrated circuits, so that users can employ the same stylus across numerous touch-enabled devices if each device’s touch controller is compliant with the USI specification. Learn more about USI.

