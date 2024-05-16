GoodShip Secures $8M Series A Led by Bessemer Venture Partners to Scale Freight Orchestration and Procurement Platform

The funding builds on a $5M seed round in 2023 and recent launches of an AI-powered RFP scenario builder and industry-first collaboration capabilities.





NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#freighttech—GoodShip, the all-in-one platform for freight network orchestration and procurement, today announced an $8M Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The round brings GoodShip’s total funding to $15.4M and includes continued investment from Ironspring Ventures, Chicago Ventures, FUSE VC, and Cercano Management, with new participation from 53 Stations, Andrew Silver, Nichole Wischoff, and other angels. The investment will be used to expand the team, accelerate feature development, and support a growing roster of customers that includes many of the nation’s largest shippers.

“Bessemer’s deep industry expertise and longstanding success in vertical SaaS make them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth,” said Ryan Soskin, co-founder and CEO of GoodShip. “Their original Supply Chain Software Roadmap had an outsized impact in shaping how we think about GoodShip, and our visions for the future of transportation technology are tightly aligned.”

Major enterprises like KBX Logistics, a Koch company, and Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company), Mark Anthony Services, and Simmons Foods are among the latest sophisticated shippers to adopt GoodShip to drive further innovation in their transportation networks.

“We have been tracking GoodShip for two years and have been blown away by the team’s deep expertise, the quality of their tech, and the pace at which they found product-market fit with major enterprise shippers,” said Bessemer Partner, Mike Droesch. “GoodShip fits squarely into our thesis on supply chain digitization, and we are incredibly bullish on their ability to build an enduring business and drive immense value for their customers.”

GoodShip supercharges any shipper TMS with a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize spend and service outcomes. A robust recommendation engine surfaces critical performance insights, and users can take corrective action directly within GoodShip. In-app messaging and tagging transfers vital conversations out of email and creates a centralized inbox grounded in data, while the platform’s purpose-built procurement workflow and AI-powered award optimizer dramatically boosts bid execution efficiency and fosters more durable carrier contracts.

“GoodShip is a combination of the finance and analytics tool we were looking for and the freight orchestration tool we didn’t know we needed,” said Matt Rose, Senior Director of Transportation at Kellanova. “The Kellanova team is extremely excited to partner with GoodShip to improve data visibility; leading to cost savings and stronger overall performance.”

Contacts

Press Contact: Paige LaNasa, Head of Marketing



pr@goodship.io

+1 469 708 8307

To Schedule a Demo: Nick Boston, VP of Sales



nick.boston@goodship.io