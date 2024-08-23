GoodShip Partners with DAT to integrate DAT iQ Into All-in-One Freight Orchestration and Procurement Platform

Embedded DAT rate benchmarking unlocks another avenue for GoodShip customers to benchmark their transportation network performance and uncover cost savings.









NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#freighttech–Today, GoodShip announced a new data partnership with DAT Freight & Analytics to surface DAT iQ spot and contract rates within GoodShip’s all-in-one freight orchestration platform. The integration will expand GoodShip customers’ ability to benchmark contract and spot rates, analyze carrier bids, and receive smart recommendations for top savings opportunities.

“Thousands of shippers and carriers rely on the depth and breadth of DAT’s market intelligence in their day-to-day operations,” said GoodShip Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Soskin. “We’re thrilled to offer those insights directly within the GoodShip platform. This partnership represents a continuation of our efforts to meet our customers where they are as we pioneer the freight orchestration category.”

DAT iQ gives users access to advanced AI-powered rate models for spot and contract pricing on virtually every trucking lane in North America. Using machine learning, its pricing models are trained on $150 billion in annual market transactions submitted to DAT directly by more than 1,300 freight shippers and brokers. The models consume new data daily to produce the most current market rates.

“Integrating DAT iQ’s rates into the GoodShip platform gives customers a more agile, modern solution that enhances freight orchestration and procurement capabilities, making our data even more accessible,” said Mike Weaver, DAT’s Vice President of Sales. “They can quote freight with confidence knowing that they’re using pricing information based on actual transactions, as opposed to advertised rates.”

GoodShip and DAT built a streamlined, self-service onboarding process for their mutual customers. Shippers simply input their DAT credentials within the GoodShip platform to activate the integration, after which they can configure refresh frequency and customize parameters of the data feed to best support their unique business needs and workflows.

Once the integration is activated, DAT iQ rates will be available throughout the platform and will help power GoodShip’s recommendation engine, providing users with actionable insights on where in their network they’re overpaying to market. DAT rates will also be embedded in GoodShip’s procurement workflow, resulting in competitive bids and durable routing guides.

“Our ability to mine data, understand the market, and collaborate with strategic carrier partners is critical to both our own success and that of the shippers we represent,” said Jamie Hess, VP of Global Procurement at KBX Logistics. “GoodShip has provided KBX Logistics with an exceptional technology platform that allows our team to quickly discover insights and then drive meaningful actions and improvements.”

The integration is now available to all GoodShip customers with a DAT iQ Subscription.

Visit dat.com/Shippers to learn more about DAT iQ.

About GoodShip

GoodShip is the all-in-one platform for freight orchestration and procurement. GoodShip helps shippers find and capture cost savings and service improvement opportunities in their truckload freight network by unifying and analyzing data from across their transportation procurement and operations systems. Shippers can take corrective actions right from GoodShip, including sending carriers performance alerts, initiating one-off rate renegotiations, and even running procurement events including full network RFPs. Streamline your transportation procurement, from insight to action, only with GoodShip. Learn more at goodship.io.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace and truckload freight data analytics service in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 400 million annual freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. DAT is headquartered in Beaverton, Ore.

