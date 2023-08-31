Home Business Wire GoodRx to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

GoodRx to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time).


A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading resource for healthcare savings and information that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $60 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

Articoli correlati

Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners to Be Announced on October 12 at Bentley’s 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards Event in...
Continua a leggere

Intuit CFO Sandeep Aujla to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and...
Continua a leggere

Dave Pickles to Step Down as Chief Technology Officer of The Trade Desk on September 29, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced that Dave Pickles will step down...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php