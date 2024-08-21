GoodRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S., today announced that executives from the Company will participate in a fireside chat at each of the following investor conferences:





Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time (4:45 a.m. Pacific Time)

Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

A live webcast of each of the foregoing events will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S. Trusted by more than 25 million consumers and 750,000 healthcare professionals annually, GoodRx provides access to savings and affordability options for generic and brand-name medications at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, as well as comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save nearly $75 billion on the cost of their prescriptions.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Contacts

Investor Contact

GoodRx



Aubrey Reynolds



ir@goodrx.com

Press Contact

GoodRx



Lauren Casparis



lcasparis@goodrx.com