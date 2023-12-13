GoodRx to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced that executives from the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time (11:15 a.m. Eastern Time).





The live webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading resource for healthcare savings and information that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $65 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Contacts

Investor Contact

GoodRx



Whitney Notaro



wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact

GoodRx



Lauren Casparis



lcasparis@goodrx.com