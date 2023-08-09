GoodRx Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second quarter financial results exceed previously announced guidance

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenue of $189.7 million, exceeding previously announced guidance

Net income of $58.8 million 1 ; Net income margin of 31.0%

Adjusted Net Income 2 of $28.4 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 2 of 15.0%

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $53.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 of 28.2%, exceeding previously announced guidance

Net cash provided by operating activities of $29.9 million

Over 500,000 prescribers 3 engaged with us through Provider Mode since its launch

Exited the quarter with over 7 million consumers of prescription-related offerings4

“I’m encouraged by the progress made during the second quarter,” said Scott Wagner, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We exceeded our Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expectations with prescription transactions revenue and volume returning to year-over-year growth. We expanded the number of direct contracts we have with pharmacies, announced an exciting new program with CVS Caremark, and continued to align our teams and people against our biggest opportunities. Looking ahead, we are focused on rebuilding momentum in the business financially and operationally with an eye toward compounding growth in 2024 and beyond.”

1 Q2‘23 net income was impacted by $17.9 million of stock-based compensation expense, $5.7 million of which related to the non-recurring awards granted to our co-founders in connection with our IPO, and a $46.7 million tax benefit principally from the release of our valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets. 2 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, and adjusted costs and operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions, additional information, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 3 As of 6/30/23. Prescribers are defined as individuals in the medical profession who are allowed to write orders for medical treatment. 4 Sum of Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) for Q2’23 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of 6/30/23. Refer to Key Operating Metrics below for definitions of Monthly Active Consumers and subscription plans.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Overview (all comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise noted):

Total revenue decreased 1% to $189.7 million compared to $191.8 million. Prescription transactions revenue increased 2% to $136.5 million compared to $134.4 million, primarily driven by a 5% increase in Monthly Active Consumers, partially offset by an ongoing shift in the volume of prescription transactions to certain retailers with lower pricing principally due to the sustained impact of the grocer issue. Pharma manufacturer solutions revenue decreased 8% to $24.3 million compared to $26.6 million, primarily driven by our increased focus on prioritizing service arrangements with high levels of recurring revenue potential and moderation in spending across pharma manufacturers, partially offset by revenue contribution from vitaCare, which we acquired in April 2022. Subscription revenue decreased 8% to $23.9 million compared to $26.0 million, primarily driven by a 14% decrease in subscription plans as of June 30, 2023, largely as a result of the sunset of our partnership subscription program, Kroger Savings Club, partially offset by the effects of the pricing increase for Gold subscribers in the first half of 2022. Other revenue stayed relatively flat year-over-year.

Cost of revenues decreased 9% to $16.3 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $18.0 million, or 9% of revenue, primarily driven by a decrease in fulfillment costs for certain solutions provided to customers under our pharma manufacturer solutions offering. Adjusted cost of revenues2 decreased 10% to $16.1 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $17.9 million, or 9% of revenue.

Product development and technology expenses decreased 12% to $31.3 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $35.4 million, or 18% of revenue, primarily driven by a decrease in payroll and related costs due to lower average headcount and higher capitalization of certain qualified costs related to software development. Adjusted product development and technology expenses2 decreased 6% to $23.5 million, or 12% of revenue, compared to $25.0 million, or 13% of revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 18% to $77.4 million, or 41% of revenue, compared to $94.3 million, or 49% of revenue, primarily driven by a decrease in payroll and related costs due to a reversal of previously recognized stock-based compensation expense as certain performance milestones were no longer probable of being met and lower average headcount as well as a net decrease in advertising and promotional expenses as we proactively managed our spend to better align with our strategic goals and future scale. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses2 decreased 7% to $80.4 million, or 42% of revenue, compared to $86.9 million, or 45% of revenue.

General and administrative expenses decreased 13% to $30.2 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $34.7 million, or 18% of revenue, primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense related to our co-founders awards, partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses. Adjusted general and administrative expenses2 increased 10% to $16.2 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $14.7 million, or 8% of revenue.

Net income was $58.8 million compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, primarily driven by an increase in our income tax benefit of $46.7 million, compared to $8.7 million, due to the discrete release of $55.9 million of our beginning-of-the-year valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets. Net income margin was 31.0% compared to a net loss margin of 0.7%. Adjusted Net Income2 was $28.4 million compared to Adjusted Net Income of $27.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $53.5 million compared to $47.2 million, primarily driven by a decrease in sales and marketing spend, partially offset by the impact of the grocer issue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 was 28.2% compared to 24.6%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was $29.9 million compared to $51.0 million in the comparable period last year, largely driven by a change to net income from net loss, offset by a decrease in non-cash adjustments and an increase in cash outflows from working capital changes. The decrease in non-cash adjustments was primarily driven by an increase in deferred income tax as a result of the discrete release of substantially the entirety of the valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and a year-over-year decrease in stock-based compensation expense related to our co-founders’ awards. The changes in operating assets and liabilities were primarily driven by the timing of income tax payments and refunds, as well as by the timing of payments of accounts payable and accrued expenses and collections of accounts receivable. As of June 30, 2023, GoodRx had cash and cash equivalents of $762.0 million and total outstanding debt of $663.6 million.

GoodRx is focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered on furthering the Company’s mission and creating shareholder value. Our capital allocation priorities are investing for profitable growth, paying down debt, buying back shares, and M&A that aligns with our strategic priorities. These priorities support GoodRx’s long-term growth strategy while also providing flexibility to navigate near-term challenges.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2023, we repurchased $8.9 million in shares of Class A common stock, representing approximately 1.7 million shares. As of June 30, 2023, we had $129.8 million remaining of our $250.0 million share repurchase authorization approved by our board of directors during the first quarter 2022.

Guidance

For the third quarter and full year 2023, management is anticipating the following:

$ in millions 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 YoY Change Total Revenue ~$186 – $190 $187.3 ~(1%) – 1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin5 Mid-to-high twenty-percent range $ in millions FY 2023 FY 2022 YoY Change Total Revenue ~$750 – $760 $766.6 ~(2%) – (1%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin5 Mid-to-high twenty-percent range

“We are guiding to third quarter revenue in the range of $186 million to $190 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the mid-to-high twenty-percent range,” said Karsten Voermann, Chief Financial Officer. “In the back half of this year, we’ll continue to balance business imperatives for 2024 and beyond with immediate results. For our pharma manufacturer solutions offering specifically, we are becoming more focused on what we’re selling and to whom. In connection with that, we have taken certain actions to see cost savings, for example at vitaCare, that we expect will translate into incremental Adjusted EBITDA in the low-to-mid-single-digit millions of dollars range but also some revenue attenuation relative to our previous perspectives and 2023 guidance as a result. We’re also making volume vs. margin trade-offs in our direct contracting approach with retailers that may lead to a short-term headwind for prescription transactions revenue growth. These assumptions are reflected in our guidance.”

“Our balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong in the second quarter, while generating healthy cash flow from operations. We will continue to prioritize cash conversion and disciplined capital deployment to support our strategic priorities and accelerate value creation,” concluded Voermann.

5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to GAAP net income or loss margin, because we do not provide guidance for GAAP net income or loss margin due to the uncertainty and potential variability of stock-based compensation expense, acquired intangible assets and related amortization and income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA Margin and GAAP net income or loss margin. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure. However, such items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP net income or loss margin.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today, August 9, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI672af002881f425d9c0fc0a02abe354d

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading resource for healthcare savings and information that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $60 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, the ongoing impact of a grocery chain previously not accepting pharmacy benefit managers (“PBMs”) pricing on our future results of operations, the launch of new offerings, stock compensation, our stock repurchase program, anticipated impacts of the de-prioritization of certain solutions under our pharma manufacturer solutions offering and our cost savings initiatives, our direct contracting approach with retailers, realizability of deferred tax assets, business strategy, plans, market growth and our objectives for future operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to our limited operating history and early stage of growth; our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits; our general ability to continue to attract, acquire and retain consumers in a cost-effective manner; our reliance on our prescription transactions offering and ability to expand our offerings; changes in medication pricing and pricing structures; our general inability to control the categories and types of prescriptions for which we can offer savings or discounted prices; our reliance on a limited number of industry participants, including PBMs, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers; the competitive nature of industry; risks related to pandemics, epidemics or outbreak of infectious disease, including COVID-19; the accuracy of our estimate of our total addressable market and other operational metrics; risks related to a decrease in consumer willingness to receive correspondence or any technical, legal or any other restrictions to send such correspondence; risks related to any failure to comply with applicable data protection, privacy and security, advertising and consumer protection laws, standards, and other requirements; risks related to negative media coverage; our ability to respond to changes in the market for prescription pricing and to maintain and expand the use of GoodRx codes; our ability to maintain positive perception of our platform and brand; risks related to any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks related to use of social media, emails, text messages and other messaging channels as part of our marketing strategy; our ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately plan our expenses in the future; risks related to government regulation of the internet, e-commerce, consumer data and privacy, information technology and cyber-security; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards and certain other tax attributes; our ability to attract, develop, motivate and retain well-qualified employees, and to successfully transition our Chief Executive Officer role; risks related to general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events; risks related to our acquisition strategy; risks related to our debt arrangements; interruptions or delays in service on our apps or websites; our reliance on third-party platforms to distribute our platform and offerings, including software as-a-service technologies; systems failures or other disruptions in the operations of these parties on which we depend; the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to climate change; risks related to operating in the healthcare industry; risks related to our organizational structure; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective income tax rate which could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; litigation related risks; risks related to the recent healthcare reform legislation and other changes in the healthcare industry and in healthcare spending which may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; the risk that we may not achieve the intended outcomes of our restructuring and cost reduction efforts; as well as the other important factors discussed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Key Operating Metrics

Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) refers to the number of unique consumers who have used a GoodRx code to purchase a prescription medication in a given calendar month and have saved money compared to the list price of the medication. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code more than once in a calendar month to purchase prescription medications is only counted as one Monthly Active Consumer in that month. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code in two or three calendar months within a quarter will be counted as a Monthly Active Consumer in each such month. Monthly Active Consumers do not include subscribers to our subscription offerings, consumers of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering, or consumers who use our telehealth offerings. When presented for a period longer than a month, Monthly Active Consumers are averaged over the number of calendar months in such period. Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are only included beginning in the first full quarter following the acquisition.

Subscription plans represent the ending subscription plan balance across both of our subscription offerings, GoodRx Gold and Kroger Savings Club. Each subscription plan may represent more than one subscriber since family subscription plans may include multiple members.

We exited the second quarter of 2023 with over 7 million prescription-related consumers that used GoodRx across our prescription transactions and subscription offerings. Our prescription-related consumers represent the sum of Monthly Active Consumers for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended (in millions) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Monthly Active Consumers 6.1 6.1 5.9 5.8 5.8 6.4

As of (in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Subscription plans 969 1,007 1,030 1,060 1,133 1,203

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par values) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 761,988 $ 757,165 Accounts receivable, net 123,378 117,141 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,886 45,380 Total current assets 919,252 919,686 Property and equipment, net 17,923 19,820 Goodwill 412,117 412,117 Intangible assets, net 108,657 119,865 Capitalized software, net 93,478 70,072 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,538 35,906 Deferred tax assets, net 62,686 — Other assets 44,451 27,165 Total assets $ 1,692,102 $ 1,604,631 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,795 $ 17,700 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,001 47,523 Current portion of debt 7,029 7,029 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,728 4,068 Total current liabilities 82,553 76,320 Debt, net 649,753 651,796 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 54,858 54,131 Other liabilities 9,567 7,557 Total liabilities 796,731 789,804 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 2,288,370 2,263,322 Accumulated deficit (1,393,039 ) (1,448,535 ) Total stockholders’ equity 895,371 814,827 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,692,102 $ 1,604,631

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 189,677 $ 191,798 $ 373,663 $ 395,127 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 16,339 18,044 33,034 30,324 Product development and technology 31,285 35,404 64,193 70,446 Sales and marketing 77,440 94,338 155,962 187,288 General and administrative 30,208 34,740 59,827 66,663 Depreciation and amortization 16,097 13,319 31,036 24,692 Total costs and operating expenses 171,369 195,845 344,052 379,413 Operating income (loss) 18,308 (4,047 ) 29,611 15,714 Other expense, net: Other expense — — (1,808 ) — Interest income 7,814 857 15,048 909 Interest expense (14,054 ) (6,969 ) (27,187 ) (12,838 ) Total other expense, net (6,240 ) (6,112 ) (13,947 ) (11,929 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,068 (10,159 ) 15,664 3,785 Income tax benefit 46,718 8,744 39,832 7,093 Net income (loss) $ 58,786 $ (1,415 ) $ 55,496 $ 10,878 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.14 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 412,221 412,135 412,322 413,405 Diluted 414,335 412,135 414,373 423,077 Stock-based compensation included in costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 180 $ 100 $ 341 $ 54 Product development and technology 7,534 9,820 16,123 17,298 Sales and marketing (3,020 ) 5,839 1,392 11,233 General and administrative 13,203 15,874 25,540 33,197

