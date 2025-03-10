GoodRx Report Reveals Striking Gender Divide in Prescription Medication Spending

Women Spent $8.8 Billion More than Men in 2024, with Women Ages 18-44 Facing the Steepest Out-of-Pocket Cost Disparity

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., today released a new report, The Prescription Drug Gender Divide, detailing how women shoulder a significantly greater out-of-pocket cost burden than men. The data shows that in 2024, women spent $8.8 billion – or 30% – more than men on out-of-pocket prescription costs. Combined with the common responsibilities of managing a career, family planning, and caregiving, women are left frustrated with the financial pressure required to maintain their health.

Though the “pink tax” is often thought about as higher prices on consumer goods, the research suggests that it also manifests itself in the hidden costs of healthcare. Higher healthcare utilization, higher rates of chronic conditions, and spending on female-specific conditions like women’s fertility and menopause contribute to this imbalance. Women are filling more prescriptions than men, but forgoing treatment isn’t more cost effective in the long run, either. If left untreated, many of the conditions women are proactively managing can be debilitating, interrupting their lives and work, and necessitating more serious and expensive medical interventions down the line.

Highlights from the new report include:

Women spent almost $40 billion in total out-of-pocket prescription costs in 2024: Women spent 30% more out-of-pocket than men last year, a trend that has remained consistent over recent years.

Women spent 30% more out-of-pocket than men last year, a trend that has remained consistent over recent years. Out-of-pocket spending on female-specific conditions exceeded $1.5 billion in 2024: Menopause treatments, for example, cost an average of $16.95 per prescription. Conditions that demand specialized treatments, like endometriosis and morning sickness, require an even more substantial spend ($29.38 and $37.87 per prescription, respectively).

Menopause treatments, for example, cost an average of $16.95 per prescription. Conditions that demand specialized treatments, like endometriosis and morning sickness, require an even more substantial spend ($29.38 and $37.87 per prescription, respectively). The gender gap is largest for women ages 18 to 44: Women ages 18 to 44 spend up to 64% more out-of-pocket on medications than men of the same age group. As they age, the gap gets smaller. Women ages 45 to 64 spent 35.3% more than men in 2024, and women over 65 spent 16.5% more.

Women ages 18 to 44 spend up to 64% more out-of-pocket on medications than men of the same age group. As they age, the gap gets smaller. Women ages 45 to 64 spent 35.3% more than men in 2024, and women over 65 spent 16.5% more. Women significantly outspend men on mental health treatments. Women spend 113% more out-of-pocket on depression medications and 103% more on anxiety treatments than men. These disparities are likely driven by both higher prescription fill rates and systemic factors, such as differences in how mental health conditions are diagnosed and treated between genders.

“Though we typically think of the ‘pink tax’ as an upcharge on goods and services, these latest findings illustrate how the spending gap between men and women transcends grocery store shelves, with women paying a premium just to maintain their health,” says Tori Marsh, MPH, Director of Research at GoodRx. “This gender inequality leaves women with a greater financial burden, potentially requiring women to choose between their own health and other recurring expenses. This can lead to more serious health issues and create extra strain–not just on individuals–but on the healthcare system as a whole.”

To address the gender gap, GoodRx is helping women save time and money when filling their medications at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. This includes offering savings on medications for female-specific conditions, like birth control, menopause treatments, and fertility medications, as well as other conditions that disproportionately affect women. These savings include:

“Affordable healthcare doesn’t just support better health and quality of life for women, but has a positive ripple effect on our families, communities and healthcare system,” said Dorothy Gemmell, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodRx. “At GoodRx, we are working closely with healthcare’s key stakeholders–from pharmaceutical companies to retail pharmacies–to help women at all stages of life access lower prices on essential medications.”

This research was debuted at SXSW 2025 during a GoodRx-moderated session titled “The Hidden Pink Tax Fueling High Healthcare Costs for Women,” which included an all-women panel, with participants representing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and telehealth platforms.

The full Prescription Drug Gender Divide report is available from GoodRx Research, here.

