GoodRx Appoints Kelly J. Kennedy to Board of Directors

Former Chief Financial Officer of The Honest Company brings over 25 years of experience across retail and consumer brands

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced the election of Kelly J. Kennedy to its Board of Directors. Kennedy will serve as a member of the Board’s audit committee and fill the seat left vacant by Jacqueline Kosecoff earlier this year.





With over 25 years of experience serving in senior financial roles for leading retail and consumer brands, Kennedy brings extensive experience overseeing risk assessment management and financial reporting at large public companies. Currently, Kennedy serves as Chief Financial Officer for Willow Innovations, which launched the world’s first wearable breast pump. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer at The Honest Company, a digital-first consumer goods company, and as Chief Financial Officer of The Bartell Drug Company, a large family-owned pharmacy chain, from September 2018 until its sale to Rite Aid in December 2020.

“Kelly has served at the helm of some of today’s highly notable brands and we believe she will bring invaluable experience to GoodRx as we continue to look for ways to strengthen and grow our business,” said Trevor Bezdek, co-founder and Chairman of GoodRx. “I look forward to working alongside her as we propel the company forward in 2024 and beyond.”

In addition to her role on the GoodRx Board, Kennedy will continue serving on the boards of Vital Farms, an ethical food company; FirstFruit Farms, a premier grower, packer and shipper of apples; Rad Power Bikes, an electric bike brand; and Skinny Mixes, a producer of cocktail mixes and coffee syrups.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading resource for healthcare savings and information that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $65 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

