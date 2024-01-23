GoodRx Announces Proposed Refinancing of First Lien Credit Facilities

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading destination for prescription savings, today announced its intention to refinance its first lien credit facilities.





The Company is seeking to refinance its first lien term loan facility and concurrently amend its revolving credit facility to extend the maturity date. The terms of the proposed refinancing, if any, will be disclosed upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur during the Company’s first fiscal quarter of 2024.

The proposed refinancing transaction is subject to the occurrence of the effectiveness of definitive documentation for the credit facilities as well as customary closing conditions, and is subject to market and other conditions. There can be no assurance that the refinancing will occur, or, if it does, the terms of the refinancing.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading destination for prescription savings. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for generic and brand medications, as well as comprehensive healthcare research and information. We also equip healthcare providers with efficient ways to find and prescribe affordable medications. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save more than $65 billion and is one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the proposed refinancing and our plans with respect thereto. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to the availability of capital on favorable terms or at all, as well as the other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

