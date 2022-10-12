<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. GoodRx management will also hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

ir@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

Articoli correlati

Hestan Wins Three 2022 TWICE VIP Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award-Winning Appliance Manufacturer Earns Accolades for New Indoor and Outdoor Products ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan announces that three products have earned...
Continua a leggere

monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
The establishment of a new office and a local team in Tokyo demonstrates monday.com’s commitment to the Japanese market TOKYO...
Continua a leggere

SoftServe Recognized at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has won a silver medal in the Best Advance...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Hestan Wins Three 2022 TWICE VIP Awards

Business Wire