GoodRx Announces Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 9, 2024. GoodRx management will also hold a conference call and webcast that morning at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.


To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for generic and brand medications, as well as comprehensive healthcare research and information. We also equip healthcare professionals with efficient ways to find and prescribe affordable medications. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save nearly $70 billion and is one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

