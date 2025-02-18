GoodRx Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates that GoodRx is operating leading security practices to protect sensitive information

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading medication savings platform in the U.S., today announced its drug savings platform residing with Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned certified status for 2025 by HITRUST for information security. This milestone underscores GoodRx’s dedication to safeguarding data and maintaining specific standards of cybersecurity in healthcare.

HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that GoodRx’s drug savings platform is leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time. The company’s adherence to the i1 certification is assessed by third-party auditors on an annual basis.

“GoodRx’s HITRUST i1 Certification is further evidence that they are committed to best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. “HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges.”

The HITRUST i1 Certification for GoodRx’s medication savings platform reflects a strong commitment to data security and risk management. Covering AWS data centers in California, Ohio, Oregon, and Virginia, this certification validates GoodRx’s adherence to regulatory standards and strengthens trust among consumers, healthcare providers, and industry partners. By achieving this milestone, GoodRx reinforces its leadership in healthcare data protection and gains a competitive edge in delivering reliable savings solutions.

“HITRUST i1 Certification is an important validation of the security and compliance measures we prioritize at GoodRx,” said Nitin Shingate, Chief Technology Officer at GoodRx. “Protecting data is fundamental to how we operate, and this certification provides an additional proof point of our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $75 billion on the cost of their medications.

