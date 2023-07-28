Good Neighbor Pharmacy Receives “#1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Chain Drug Store Pharmacies” From J.D. Power for 7th Consecutive Year

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Good Neighbor Pharmacy (GNP), a national independent pharmacy network offered through AmerisourceBergen, today announced that it has been ranked “ First in Customer Satisfaction with Chain Drug Store Pharmacies” in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Pharmacy StudySM. This is the 12th time that Good Neighbor Pharmacy has earned this recognition in the last 14 years and the network’s seventh consecutive win.





“ I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to our Good Neighbor Pharmacy members on receiving this prestigious recognition from J.D. Power for the seventh consecutive year, a feat that is truly reflective of independent pharmacies’ dedication to playing a pivotal role in the health and well-being of the communities they serve,” said Jenni Zilka, President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. “ With this achievement, our network is invigorated and even more enthusiastic about continuing to champion the vital role of independent community pharmacies in fostering healthier futures for all.”

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Pharmacy Study was conducted using a methodology consisting of the evaluation of seven factors that represent distinct parts of the customer experience. These seven factors were embedded into an index comprised of a calculated roll up of performance scores, weighted relative to the importance of each factor to overall satisfaction. In addition to receiving the highest overall satisfaction ranking, Good Neighbor Pharmacy ranked #1 across six of the seven study factors, specifically:

Pharmacy offerings meet my needs – medication and health and wellness services

Able to get prescriptions how/when I want

Resolving problems or complaints

People

Helping to save me time or money

My level of trust with pharmacy

“ I am honored to see Good Neighbor Pharmacy emerge once again as Best Chain Drug Store Pharmacy for Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. pharmacy study,” said Brian Nightengale, President, Community and Specialty Pharmacy, Long-term Care at AmerisourceBergen. “ To our member pharmacies, congratulations! While your outstanding work of course reflects positively on the Good Neighbor Pharmacy name, it much more importantly makes a significant difference in the lives of countless patients across the nation. Thank you for going above and beyond to ensure the health of our communities, and giving others the opportunity to witness and believe in the transformative power of independent pharmacies.”

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Pharmacy Study, now in its 14th year, measures customer satisfaction with mail order and brick and mortar pharmacies. The 2023 study is based on responses from 12,396 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription in the last 12 months prior to the survey period of August 2022 to May 2023.

To learn more about Good Neighbor Pharmacy, visit http://mygnp.com/. Learn more about J.D. Power at http://jdpower.com/awards.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

