GoNetspeed to Fuel Gardiner with 100% Fiber Internet

GARDINER, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the City of Gardiner will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $1.2 million investment in Gardiner, construction is expected to begin this spring with the first customers connected to multi-gigabit, future-proof fiber internet by the end of spring of 2024.





As GoNetspeed prepares to equip Gardiner with an infrastructure that will grow with the community, upon the completion of their construction process, more than 1,200 residents will gain access to the symmetrical upload and download speeds that only fiber internet can provide. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive updates as construction begins.

“GoNetspeed has been dedicated to ensuring that more communities throughout Maine have the opportunity to experience the multi-gigabit speeds that fiber internet can provide for the end user,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “With access to 100% fiber internet, Gardiner will soon experience an improved quality of life online whether at home or work. We are pleased to see how more will benefit from future-proof fiber internet for many years to come.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Camden, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Lisbon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

