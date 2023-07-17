GoNetspeed to Equip Thomaston, CT with 100% Fiber Internet

THOMASTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that residents and businesses throughout the Town of Thomaston will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $1.4 million investment in Thomaston, more than 1,800 locations will have access to future-proof fiber internet as early as this winter with construction beginning this fall. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.





“As we continue to progress as a town, we are in need of more provider options that will allow us to propel forward,” said Edmond Mone, Town of Thomaston First Selectman. “Through GoNetspeed’s investment in our community, our town will now have access to 100% fiber internet that will continue to adapt to our growing online needs, supporting the community’s continued economic development.”

“GoNetspeed is thrilled to power another community with 100% fiber internet. By equipping Thomaston with high-speed fiber internet, residents and businesses will have access to internet that will meet the growing needs of each customer with the potential to scale to deliver faster speeds as bandwidth needs continue to climb,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “We are grateful for the support of the Commission and look forward to seeing the impact of our future-proof infrastructure.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com