GoNetspeed to Equip Hallowell with Future-Proof Fiber Internet

HALLOWELL, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed, a leading 100% fiber internet provider, today announced plans to bring their state-of-the-art fiber network to Hallowell. GoNetspeed’s investment will equip residents and businesses with access to ultra-fast, multi-gigabit internet service, empowering them to connect, work, learn, and entertain like never before.





Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded investment in Hallowell, thousands of the city’s homes and businesses will have access to future-proof fiber internet by June. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive updates as construction begins.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion plans for Hallowell,” said Richard Clark, President & CEO of GoNetspeed. “Fiber internet is not just a luxury anymore; it has become an essential tool for daily life online. GoNetspeed is committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring everyone has access to the internet speeds they need to thrive in today’s connected world.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Camden, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Lisbon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, Thomaston, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

