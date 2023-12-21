GoNetspeed to Deploy 100% Fiber Internet in Old Saybrook, CT with Construction Commencing

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that Old Saybrook will soon have access to 100% fiber internet with construction having officially begun to deploy service throughout the community. Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $3.6 million investment in Old Saybrook, more than 4,400 homes and businesses will have access to future-proof fiber internet as early as the start of 2024. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.





“As we continue to make progress to deploy service to more communities throughout Connecticut, we are pleased to soon welcome Old Saybrook to our growing high-speed family,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “With access to reliable, fast 100% fiber internet, we are able to ensure that consumers have access to internet that can surpass their online needs. We look forward to equipping Old Saybrook with internet they deserve while supporting their continued growth.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

