GoNetspeed to Bring Springfield 100% Fiber Internet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the City of Springfield will soon be powered with GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber internet. Marking another Massachusetts community that will gain access to a high-speed internet option, more than 17,400 homes and businesses throughout Springfield will be connected to symmetrical upload and download speeds.





Through GoNetspeed’s $8.3 million investment in Springfield, construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks with the first homes and businesses connected as early as this winter. GoNetspeed expects the full construction process to be completed in early 2026.

Residents interested in GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber internet may visit gonetspeed.com to express interest and to receive construction updates.

“Soon Springfield will experience first-hand the life-changing impact of a high-speed internet provider choice. With access to 100% fiber internet, Springfield will be powered by a network that is equipped to grow with the community and the needs of its residents,” shared Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “We take great pride in serving another Massachusetts community and look forward to how expanded access to fiber internet will benefit the community for the future.”

GoNetspeed is working to ensure that more communities throughout Massachusetts gain access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Springfield joins Amherst, Granby, and Ludlow in gaining access to GoNetspeed service. In the coming months, more communities throughout the state will join Springfield in having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Massachusetts. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to two gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com