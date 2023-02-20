<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
GoNetspeed to Bring Future-Proof, 100 Percent Fiber Internet to Shortsville and Manchester

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that residents and businesses throughout Shortsville and Manchester will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100 percent fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $1.3 million investment, more than 1,300 locations will have access to future-proof fiber internet as early as this summer with construction beginning this spring. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.

“Now more than ever, high-speed internet is a necessity for everyday life as we shift to rely more upon online resources,” Paul Griswold, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & General Manager of New York Operations. “Modern homes and businesses need internet that can keep up with our time online as we grow and shift the way we operate day-to-day. We are thrilled to equip Shortsville and Manchester with a 100 percent fiber network that is designed to help customers operate online with ease and look forward to seeing the impact of our network as we prepare begin serving more residents and businesses throughout the area.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout New York have access to a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Cheektowaga, Canandaigua, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and several more communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum

502.963.8409

Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com

