GoNetspeed Ties Bow on Manchester’s 100% Fiber-Optic Network

MANCHESTER, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that construction has officially concluded in the Town of Manchester. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $5.8 million investment in Manchester, 10,800 customers can tap into 100% fiber internet right inside their home or business. With access to GoNetspeed’s infrastructure, Manchester has the opportunity to experience fast, reliable internet and voice service from their home or business without the use of taxpayer dollars.





Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for service installation once service is available in their area.

“With access to gigabit speeds, Manchester is equipped with an infrastructure that keeps up with our daily online demands,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “We are proud to have officially added another community to our growing Connecticut network. As we deploy service to communities throughout the state, more homes and more businesses are supported by a provider that is able to grow with the needs of the end user while understanding how our network can scale to propel communities forward.”

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, Manchester is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities and counting throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed services.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

