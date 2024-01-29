GoNetspeed Launches Multi-Gigabit Speeds Up to 2 Gigabits in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that residents throughout Connecticut*, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York now have access to even faster internet with GoNetspeed’s multi-gigabit service. In addition to GoNetspeed’s current offerings of speeds up to 1 gigabit per second, speeds up to 2 gigabits are now available for residents in Connecticut*, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York communities. GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber internet speeds are symmetrical, allowing customers to upload just as fast as they can download, improving the speed and ease of high-quality video conferencing, gaming, and online learning.





GoNetspeed’s updates to multi-gigabit speeds were made with no disruption to their infrastructure serving Connecticut*, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York. Those interested in upgrading to GoNetspeed’s multi-gigabit speeds may upgrade online at GoNetspeed.com.

“GoNetspeed is proud to be boosting our service offerings for consumers,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “Faster speeds and the need for more bandwidth only continue to grow in importance and necessity. Reliable, high-speed internet is vital to the success of communities throughout the nation, and we are thrilled to equip these Northeastern communities with multi-gigabit speeds, designed to make life online easier than before. With access to speeds up to 2 gigabits, customers will have the option to increase their internet speeds to fit their lifestyle.”

In the coming months, other communities throughout GoNetspeed’s nine-state service area will join Connecticut*, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York with access to multi-gigabit speeds. Those interested in upgrading may visit GoNetspeed.com to be notified once their address is available for upgraded internet speeds.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

*2 gigabit speeds available in select Connecticut service areas. Please visit gonetspeed.com/connecticut to confirm if your home or business is eligible for speeds up to 2 gigabits.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com