GoNetspeed Launches Manchester’s Access to 100% Fiber Internet

MANCHESTER, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the Town of Manchester officially has access multi-gigabit 100% fiber internet with residents in initial construction areas having now gained access to GoNetspeed service. GoNetspeed’s fully funded $5.8 million investment in Manchester is on its way to providing residents and businesses with the opportunity to experience fast, reliable internet and voice service for their home or business, without the use of taxpayer dollars.





As construction expands throughout Manchester in the coming months, residents can expect to see GoNetspeed’s service area expand as progress is made. Construction is expected to be completed by late spring when more than 10,800 homes and businesses throughout the community will have the chance to experience GoNetspeed’s symmetrical fiber internet speeds, allowing customers to upload just as fast as they download. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for priority installation once service is available in their area.

“As we launch service in Manchester, this signifies the beginning of the lasting impact that our 100% fiber internet will have throughout the community,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “Through the support of our high-speed internet, Manchester will be positioned for continued growth and economic development, all while experiencing and improved quality of life online.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

