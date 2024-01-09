GoNetspeed Launches 100% Fiber Internet Service to Thomaston with Construction Complete

THOMASTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the construction of its 100% fiber network is now complete in Thomaston, bringing high-speed internet to 1,800 residents and businesses. GoNetspeed’s $1.4 million investment ensures that residents throughout Thomaston will experience high-speed, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds directly from their home or business. With access to GoNetspeed’s symmetrical internet, customers can upload online, just as fast as they can download, creating a seamless online experience every day.





Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“The time has come to officially connect our Thomaston residents and businesses to 100% fiber internet,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “By having access to reliable, high-speed fiber internet, right within their home or business, customers will be supported by an internet provider that will grow with their online needs. This state-of-the-art infrastructure is designed to support your streaming needs with multi-devices as we become even more connected to the online world. We look forward to seeing how Thomaston thrives with access to internet designed for the modern community.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

