GoNetspeed Launches 100% Fiber Internet Service in Waterville, Beginning Construction in Winslow

WATERVILLE, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced Waterville residents and businesses now have access to service and construction has officially begun in Winslow. GoNetspeed’s $4 million investment in Waterville and Winslow will provide residents and businesses with high-speed, symmetrical upload and download speeds that will support working, learning, gaming, and streaming online with speed and ease.





As construction expands in Waterville and Winslow, additional residents and businesses throughout Waterville will gain access to service and Winslow’s first residents and businesses are expected to have access to service by the end of this summer. Construction is expected to be completed by fall when more than 7,900 locations throughout Waterville and Winslow will have the opportunity to experience GoNetspeed’s fiber internet. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for priority installation once service is available in their area.

“We’re thrilled to have made rapid progress in Waterville and Winslow, allowing us to soon deliver access to GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber internet service to thousands of homes and businesses. Maine’s communities are in dire need of access to high-speed internet, and we are happy to be part of the solution,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President & CEO. “As we’ve worked diligently in these communities, we’ve received such a positive response from the community and look forward to fully integrating to build a long-lasting relationship that will power Waterville and Winslow well into the future.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed 100% fiber internet. Currently, Bangor, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Lewiston, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Westbrook, Windham, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

