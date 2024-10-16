GoNetspeed Launched 100% Fiber Optic Expansion Serving Kennebunk, Kennebunkport

KENNEBUNK, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed announced today that more residents and businesses throughout Kennebunk now have access to 100% fiber internet, including many in Kennebunkport. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded investment, now more than 3,000 homes and businesses throughout the area will have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds that only fiber internet can provide. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive updates as construction begins.





“GoNetspeed has been working diligently to bring Mainers the power of 100% fiber internet,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “The expansion of 100% fiber internet throughout the area promises an elevated digital lifestyle for many residents and businesses alike, ushering in provider competition and improved speeds. We are excited to witness the widespread advantages of this future-ready infrastructure that will enrich lives for generations to come.”

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with cutting-edge internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, many will gain faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online.

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Camden, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gardiner, Gorham, Gray, Hallowell, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Lisbon, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, South Portland, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

