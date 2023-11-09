GoNetspeed Expands Access to High-Speed Fiber Internet in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that 100% fiber internet will soon be available to more residents and businesses in Fairfield with expanded construction having officially begun to deploy service beyond existing service areas. With GoNetspeed’s fully funded investment in Fairfield, many more residents and businesses will soon have the opportunity to experience fast, reliable internet and voice service for their home or business, free of taxpayer dollars.





As construction expands in Fairfield, GoNetspeed expects customers to be eligible for service installation by the end of this fall with the expanded construction process expected to be complete by the end of this fall when nearly 1,000 additional homes and businesses will have the opportunity to experience reliable, 100% fiber internet. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for priority installation once service is available in their area.

“GoNetspeed is pleased to bring our high-speed fiber internet to more homes and businesses in Fairfield as we expand beyond our initial service area, connecting communities to our consistently fast speeds,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “We look forward to soon launching service in expanded areas throughout Fairfield as we rapidly deploy service to ensure that our 100% fiber internet is able to meet the growing online needs of even more residents and businesses.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

