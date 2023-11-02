Home Business Wire GoNetspeed Delivers 100% Fiber Internet to City of Attalla
ATTALLA, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the City of Attalla now has access to high-speed 100% fiber internet. With service now available to residents and businesses in initial construction areas, Attalla will experience future-proof, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds and voice service directly from their home or business, tapping into an internet connection that only fiber internet can provide.


Once construction is complete, more than 1,800 locations throughout Attalla will have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed, reliable 100% fiber internet service through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $2 million investment in the community. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“With access to 100% fiber internet, resident and businesses have access to a new provider option that is able to meet the demands of online needs while supporting daily online learning, working, and streaming,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “We are thrilled to begin powering Attalla while supporting the community’s growth and development.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout our service area have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Blountsville, Brindlee Mountain, Hopper and Morgan City have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many other Alabama communities that are well on their way to having access to service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Alabama. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 150 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Media:
Katherine Yochum

502.963.8409

Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com

