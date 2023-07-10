GoNetspeed Delivers 100% Fiber Internet to Cheektowaga Residents and Businesses

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that service is officially available to homes and businesses throughout the Town of Cheektowaga. Through GoNetspeed’s $13.5 million investment, residents and businesses in initial construction areas can now experience high-speed, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds and voice service directly from their home or business.





Once complete, more than 20,000 locations throughout Cheektowaga will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable 100% fiber internet service. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“As we connect residents and businesses throughout Cheektowaga, we are able to equip families, neighbors, and friends with an infrastructure that will be able to support the growing needs of our modern lives and life online,” said Paul Griswold, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & General Manager of New York Operations. “With access to high-speed fiber internet, modern homes and businesses can continue to incorporate more devices, knowing that they can count on their internet to keep up with their changing lives.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout New York have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Buffalo, Depew, Lancaster, Canandaigua, Geneva, Waterloo, and several more communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

