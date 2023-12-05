GoNetspeed Construction Underway to Deliver 100% Fiber Internet to Lisbon

LISBON, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that construction has officially begun to bring 100% fiber internet to Lisbon. More than 2,200 residents and businesses will gain access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $1.8 million investment that allowing customers to upload just as fast as they download.





Residents are expected to have access to service by the beginning of 2024 with construction expected to be completed by the end of this winter. Once service is available, Lisbon will have the opportunity to experience GoNetspeed’s future-proof fiber internet speeds. Those interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for priority installation once service is available in their area and to receive updates on construction.

“GoNetspeed is dedicated to equipping communities with internet designed to help their residents and businesses thrive,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “With access to high-speed internet, communities are supported by an infrastructure that will meet their growing online needs. We are pleased to be able to provide Lisbon with internet that will support their economic development and future goals for their tight-knit community.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

