GoNetspeed Connects First Utica Customers to 100% Fiber Internet Service

UTICA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced residents and businesses throughout the City of Utica can now access 100% fiber internet with service installation officially available in initial construction areas. GoNetspeed’s fully funded $60 million investment will connect more than 38,000 homes and businesses throughout Utica to high-speed 100% fiber internet service with access to symmetrical upload and download speeds.





As construction expands more residents and businesses will gain access to GoNetspeed’s future-proof infrastructure. Construction is expected to be complete by winter of 2025. Residents interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“As we move rapidly to deploy service, we are pleased to have officially begun connecting our first customers in Utica,” said Chris Brooks, GoNetspeed Senior Director of Operations. “With another provider option, Utica’s residents and businesses will now have a choice when it comes to their provider, their service, and the price they pay for the speed they want. We have received such a warm welcome from the community and look forward to continuing to connect more homes and businesses are we continue to make progress.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout New York have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and several more communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

