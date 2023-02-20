GoNetspeed Connects First Customers in Bath to High-Speed Fiber Optic Network

BATH, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that construction of the future-proof network is complete, with service officially available to homes and businesses throughout the City of Bath. Through GoNetspeed’s $2.3 million investment, residents and businesses throughout Bath now have the ability to experience high-speed, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds and voice service directly from their home or business.

With construction complete, more than 4,200 locations throughout Bath now have access to GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable 100 percent fiber internet service. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“We are thrilled to officially have the opportunity to serve and connect customers in Bath. With access to our high-speed fiber internet, GoNetspeed has a direct positive impact in the growth and success of Bath and the surrounding community,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “Through 100 percent fiber internet, residents and businesses can power their homes, businesses, and schools with fast, reliable internet that they can trust will support them in every area of life online.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Bangor, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Westbrook, Windham, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service along with many communities throughout the state that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

