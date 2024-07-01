GoNetspeed Concludes Construction in Ludlow, Delivering 100% Fiber Internet to Second Massachusetts Community

LUDLOW, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the construction of their network serving Ludlow is now complete. Through this deployment, Ludlow is the second Massachusetts community that is equipped with GoNetspeed’s high-speed internet access, providing access to 100% fiber internet to more than 4,800 homes and businesses. With the completion of GoNetspeed’s future-proof network, much of Ludlow now has the opportunity to experience a future-proof network that provides symmetrical upload and download speeds, improving online work, play, and school.





“As we welcome Ludlow to our GoNetspeed family, we are thrilled to see such a positive response from the community as many gain access to another provider option,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed president and CEO. “We have seen first-hand that many Central and Western Massachusetts communities continue to be underserved, lacking a high-speed service option. We look forward to growing with the community and hope to soon serve more communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet through GoNetspeed’s $4.8 million investment in Ludlow, the community is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

GoNetspeed is actively working to ensure that more communities throughout Massachusetts will have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. In the coming months, more communities throughout the state will join Ludlow in having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Massachusetts. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 Gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S.

