GoNetspeed Completes Cheektowaga’s 100% Fiber Internet Network

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the construction of their network serving Cheektowaga is now complete. Through the completion of GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber optic network, more than 20,000 homes and businesses throughout Cheektowaga now have direct access to symmetrical upload and download speeds. GoNetspeed’s service has provided the community with the opportunity to experience improved access to a high-speed provider option directly from their home or business.





“GoNetspeed has worked diligently to construct our high-speed fiber network in Cheektowaga, and we are pleased to announce that our build plan is officially complete,” said Chris Brooks, GoNetspeed Senior Director of New York Operations. “We aspire to improve the way residents and businesses connect, learn, work, and entertain through fast, reliable 100% fiber internet. We eagerly await the positive ripple effect that our service will create throughout the community from development to communication and growth.”

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet through GoNetspeed’s $13.5 million investment in Cheektowaga, the community is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout New York have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Buffalo, Canandaigua, Depew, Geneva, Lancaster, Lockport and Waterloo have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 Gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

