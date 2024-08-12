GoNetspeed Celebrates Network Completion Serving Clay and Pinson

PINSON, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that Clay and Pinson residents and businesses can now experience 100% fiber internet with GoNetspeed’s build now complete. Through the completion of GoNetspeed’s combined $3.7 million investment in Clay and Pinson, more than 3,600 homes and businesses now have direct access to symmetrical upload and download gigabit speeds, improving access and speed online.





Residents and businesses interested in 100% fiber internet may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability and to sign up for service installation.

“Clay and Pinson are both now equipped with a new choice and a premier online experience,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed president & CEO. “With access to high-speed internet, the community is able to tap into a next-level internet experience with better pricing, improved customer service, and faster speeds. We are thrilled to now be a part of the Clay and Pinson communities and look forward to growing with the community, supporting their continued economic development.”

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet through GoNetspeed’s privately funded investment in Clay and Pinson, the community is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout our service area have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Blountsville, Brindlee Mountain, Clay, Hopper, Morgan City, and Pinson have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many other Alabama communities that are well on their way to having access to service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Alabama. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 150 Mbps to 1 gigabit (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

