GoNetspeed Begins Construction to Power Augusta with Future-Proof Fiber Internet

AUGUSTA, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that construction has begun on the infrastructure that will provide residents and businesses throughout Augusta with high-speed fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $3.5 million investment, more than 5,000 homes and businesses will have the opportunity to tap into 100% fiber internet with access to multi-gigabit speeds.





“GoNetspeed is proud to soon be equipping another Maine community with 100% fiber internet. As we officially begin construction in Augusta, the community will soon experience a new quality of life online,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President & CEO. “Augusta residents and businesses are one step closer to gaining access to GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable fiber internet. We understand the importance of a stable internet connection and great customer service, and we are thrilled to soon offer our service in Augusta.”

As construction expands throughout the area, the first customers will be eligible for service installation this summer with construction expected to be complete by end of summer of 2024. Upon the completion of the network, thousands will have access to GoNetspeed’s symmetrical fiber internet speeds, allowing customers to upload just as fast as they can download. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for priority installation once service is available in their area.

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with cutting-edge internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, Augusta will soon be powered by faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

