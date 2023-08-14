GoNetspeed Begins Construction to Bring Town of North Haven 100% Fiber Internet

NORTH HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that construction has officially begun to deliver access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet throughout the Town of North Haven. Through GoNetspeed’s fully funded $4.2 million investment in North Haven, many residents and businesses will soon have the opportunity to experience fast, reliable internet and voice service for their home or business, free of taxpayer dollars.





As construction expands throughout the area, the first customers will be eligible for service installation as early as next month. Construction is expected to be completed by this fall when more than 4,300 homes and businesses throughout North Haven will have the opportunity to experience GoNetspeed’s symmetrical fiber internet speeds that allow customers to upload just as fast as they download. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for priority installation once service is available in their area.

“Many communities are being held back due to the limitations of their internet service provider. GoNetspeed is honored to soon be the solution for many towns, including North Haven,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “By constructing a new option for residents and businesses, individuals can make a choice that suits their lifestyle and the increased demand for better, faster, and more reliable service that will continue to grow with North Haven as the community develops.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

