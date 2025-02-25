GoNetspeed Begins Connecting First Danbury Customers to 100% Fiber Internet

DANBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High-speed internet provider GoNetspeed today announced that the first Danbury customers officially have access to 100% fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $7.6 million investment, residents and businesses will gain access to ultrafast internet speeds of 500 Mbps up to two gigabits.

Upon completion of the full construction process, more than 14,300 homes and businesses will be connected to GoNetspeed’s future-proof network. As construction continues to progress, homes and businesses will be connected neighborhood by neighborhood. GoNetspeed expects the full construction process to be complete by this summer. Residents can visit gonetspeed.com to pre-order service and receive an exclusive pre-order offer, along with updates on construction.

“Our expansion into Danbury shows GoNetspeed’s dedication to bringing fast, reliable internet to modern communities,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “With construction already started and the first Danbury residents and businesses now connected to 100% fiber internet, many can now enjoy the better online experience that comes with faster internet. We’re excited to bring faster speeds, better service, and more options to another Connecticut community.”

Fiber optic internet provides communities with cutting-edge service that drives growth, fosters competition, and boosts economic development. With 100% fiber access, Danbury will benefit from faster speeds and greater reliability, setting the stage for a thriving future in the digital world.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 40 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed services.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and increased reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to two gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

