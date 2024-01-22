GoNetspeed Announces Plans to Power Manchester with 100% Fiber Internet

MANCHESTER, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the Town of Manchester will soon tap into to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet. GoNetspeed’s privately funded $6.6 million investment in Manchester will connect more than 10,700 locations to future-proof fiber internet as early as this spring with construction beginning next month. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.





“We are pleased to have the opportunity to equip a town like Manchester with access to fiber internet. As a service that is designed to grow and support the community, our network will grow with the community while adapting to their needs,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “100% fiber internet is designed to improve life online while meeting the daily needs of the modern homes and businesses of which we serve. We look forward to seeing what is to come for Manchester’s bright future as we grow alongside the community.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

