GoNetspeed Announces Plans to Equip Augusta with Multi-Gigabit Fiber Internet

AUGUSTA, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that Augusta will soon be connected to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet. GoNetspeed will invest more than $3.5 million to ensure that more than 5,000 Augusta residents and businesses will have access to 100% fiber internet with speeds up to 2 gigabits. GoNetspeed expects the first residents to gain access to future-proof fiber internet as early as this summer with construction commencing this spring. Those interested in GoNetspeed’s service and to receive updates on construction may visit gonetspeed.com.





“Fiber internet is not just a luxury anymore; it has become an essential tool for daily life online,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “At GoNetspeed, our mission is to curate the best-in-class internet experience for every customer we serve. Fiber internet unlocks new possibilities for communities, improving how we communicate with each other while creating a more efficient experience with new potential for growth and economic development. This is simply the first step into unlocking a brighter online future for Augusta and we look forward to work alongside the community for many years to come.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, Winslow, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business, or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com